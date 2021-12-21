Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $35.38 Million

Equities research analysts expect Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB) to report sales of $35.38 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Pacific Biosciences of California’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $34.90 million and the highest is $35.85 million. Pacific Biosciences of California reported sales of $27.14 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 30.4%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pacific Biosciences of California will report full-year sales of $131.20 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $129.76 million to $132.75 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $183.20 million, with estimates ranging from $179.60 million to $187.99 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Pacific Biosciences of California.

Get Pacific Biosciences of California alerts:

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.01). Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative return on equity of 29.42% and a negative net margin of 30.39%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.14) EPS.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in a report on Monday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.40.

In other news, CFO Susan G. Kim sold 20,272 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.75, for a total value of $522,004.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 13.1% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 203,202 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,192,000 after purchasing an additional 23,579 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Pacific Biosciences of California by 4.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 995,019 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,423,000 after acquiring an additional 41,230 shares in the last quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC raised its position in Pacific Biosciences of California by 86.4% during the third quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 20,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $524,000 after acquiring an additional 9,500 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Pacific Biosciences of California by 347.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 87,382 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,233,000 after acquiring an additional 67,860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in Pacific Biosciences of California during the third quarter worth $474,000. 86.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ PACB traded up $1.09 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $21.57. 2,186,871 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,970,944. The firm has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -102.71 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $24.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.73. The company has a quick ratio of 19.99, a current ratio of 20.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Pacific Biosciences of California has a fifty-two week low of $18.26 and a fifty-two week high of $53.69.

Pacific Biosciences of California Company Profile

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc engages in the development, manufacture and sale of an integrated platform for genetic analysis. The firm’s products and services include PacBio sequel system, consumables, analytical software and single molecule real-time (SMRT) compatible products. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Asia Pacific.

Read More: Sell-Side Analysts

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Pacific Biosciences of California (PACB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Pacific Biosciences of California Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacific Biosciences of California and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.