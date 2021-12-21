Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd. (NASDAQ:PANL) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.34 Per Share

Analysts expect that Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd. (NASDAQ:PANL) will report earnings of $0.34 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Pangaea Logistics Solutions’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.36 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.31. Pangaea Logistics Solutions posted earnings of $0.14 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 142.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, March 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Pangaea Logistics Solutions will report full year earnings of $1.53 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.47 to $1.59. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.47 to $1.29. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Pangaea Logistics Solutions.

Pangaea Logistics Solutions (NASDAQ:PANL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The shipping company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.02). Pangaea Logistics Solutions had a net margin of 10.00% and a return on equity of 17.55%. The company had revenue of $213.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $179.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share.

PANL has been the topic of several recent research reports. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions from $7.50 to $8.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PANL. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth $348,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions by 47.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,629,200 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $13,277,000 after purchasing an additional 844,958 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions by 339.9% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 338,369 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,709,000 after purchasing an additional 261,454 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions by 74.1% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 314,636 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,589,000 after purchasing an additional 133,904 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 127,488 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $643,000 after purchasing an additional 19,514 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PANL traded up $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.56. 111,218 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 369,073. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $162.48 million, a P/E ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.64. Pangaea Logistics Solutions has a 1 year low of $2.63 and a 1 year high of $6.20.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a $0.035 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.93%. Pangaea Logistics Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.53%.

About Pangaea Logistics Solutions

Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd. engages in the provision of seaborne dry bulk logistics and transportation services to industrial customers worldwide. It operates through following segments: Supramax, Ultramax, Panamax, and Handymax vessels. The company was founded by Edward Coll, Carl Claus Boggild, and Anthony Laura on April 29, 2014 and is headquartered in Newport, RI.

