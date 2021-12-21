Pantheon Resources (LON:PANR) Given “Speculative Buy” Rating at Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity restated their speculative buy rating on shares of Pantheon Resources (LON:PANR) in a research report report published on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Canaccord Genuity currently has a GBX 200 ($2.64) price objective on the stock.

Shares of Pantheon Resources stock opened at GBX 71.90 ($0.95) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Pantheon Resources has a 1-year low of GBX 18 ($0.24) and a 1-year high of GBX 96.03 ($1.27). The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 78.62 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 59.19. The company has a market capitalization of £500.57 million and a PE ratio of -79.89.

Get Pantheon Resources alerts:

Pantheon Resources Company Profile

Pantheon Resources Plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas in the United States. It owns 100% interests in Greater Alkaid project located in Alaska; and approximately 66,000 acres in the State of Alaska's North Slope. The company also holds interests in Tyler and Polk Counties, East Texas.

Featured Story: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Pantheon Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pantheon Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.