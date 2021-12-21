Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) Sets New 12-Month Low at $101.23

Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $101.23 and last traded at $101.24, with a volume of 390848 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $105.10.

Separately, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Pegasystems from $145.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $164.75.

The company has a market capitalization of $8.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -349.10 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $118.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $127.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The technology company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.13). Pegasystems had a negative return on equity of 12.96% and a negative net margin of 1.82%. The company had revenue of $256.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $275.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.60) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Pegasystems Inc. will post -0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 17th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd will be issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 31st. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.12%. Pegasystems’s payout ratio is currently -41.38%.

In related news, CAO Efstathios A. Kouninis sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.00, for a total value of $29,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kenneth Stillwell sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.50, for a total transaction of $112,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,431 shares of company stock worth $280,975 over the last quarter. Insiders own 50.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEGA. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Pegasystems by 4.9% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 21,820 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,037,000 after acquiring an additional 1,014 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Pegasystems by 39.3% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,033 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $841,000 after acquiring an additional 1,703 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Pegasystems by 0.5% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 50,927 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,089,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Pegasystems by 12.7% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 61,054 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,498,000 after acquiring an additional 6,876 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning purchased a new position in shares of Pegasystems in the second quarter worth approximately $213,000. 47.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pegasystems Company Profile (NASDAQ:PEGA)

Pegasystems, Inc engages in the development, market, license, and support of software, which allows organizations to build, deploy, and change enterprise applications. The company was founded by Alan Trefler in 1983 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

