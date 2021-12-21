Pendle Price Reaches $0.29 on Exchanges (PENDLE)

Pendle (CURRENCY:PENDLE) traded 2.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on December 21st. Pendle has a market capitalization of $21.70 million and $886,369.00 worth of Pendle was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pendle coin can now be purchased for $0.29 or 0.00000592 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Pendle has traded up 13.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002054 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00001850 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $24.86 or 0.00051034 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,978.18 or 0.08167266 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,725.61 or 1.00034577 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.27 or 0.00072409 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.08 or 0.00047390 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002643 BTC.

Pendle’s total supply is 188,700,000 coins and its circulating supply is 75,230,552 coins. Pendle’s official Twitter account is @pendle_fi

