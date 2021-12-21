Perigon Wealth Management LLC Boosts Holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 199.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 31,991 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,297 shares during the quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $4,085,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 28.4% during the second quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 15,259 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,930,000 after acquiring an additional 3,375 shares during the last quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 10.0% during the second quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 77,224 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,885,000 after acquiring an additional 7,034 shares during the last quarter. Old Port Advisors lifted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 27.2% during the third quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 18,808 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,405,000 after acquiring an additional 4,024 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,113,000. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 7.2% in the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 42,123 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,392,000 after buying an additional 2,824 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA TIP opened at $127.83 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $128.98. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $123.51 and a 12-month high of $131.37.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

Further Reading: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.