Perigon Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,383 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the quarter. McDonald’s comprises about 0.7% of Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $7,567,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MCD. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 4.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,351,067 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,845,459,000 after acquiring an additional 507,599 shares during the period. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc raised its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 7.3% in the second quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc now owns 7,670 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,772,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 126.0% in the third quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,999 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after acquiring an additional 2,787 shares during the period. North Star Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 59.5% in the third quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,387 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,299,000 after acquiring an additional 2,009 shares during the period. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 8.7% in the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 23,420 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $5,647,000 after acquiring an additional 1,865 shares during the period. 66.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MCD stock opened at $261.73 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $251.20 and a 200 day moving average of $242.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $195.58 billion, a PE ratio of 26.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.58. McDonald’s Co. has a 52 week low of $202.73 and a 52 week high of $266.89.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $6.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.04 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 32.33% and a negative return on equity of 99.00%. McDonald’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.22 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $1.38 per share. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. This is a boost from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is presently 56.91%.

In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,324 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.41, for a total value of $1,061,152.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on MCD shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $269.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $306.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $268.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $255.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $266.10.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

