Perigon Wealth Management LLC Increases Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,449 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $5,729,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE in the second quarter worth $26,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE in the third quarter worth $28,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of NIKE by 39.8% in the second quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 246 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC increased its stake in shares of NIKE by 43.9% in the second quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 246 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE in the second quarter worth $38,000. 64.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NIKE alerts:

In related news, Director Elizabeth J. Comstock sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.72, for a total value of $2,222,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.99, for a total transaction of $15,499,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 258,339 shares of company stock valued at $41,822,585. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of NIKE from $194.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of NIKE in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $213.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NIKE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.09.

NKE opened at $156.98 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 2.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $166.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $160.16. NIKE, Inc. has a 1 year low of $125.44 and a 1 year high of $179.10. The stock has a market cap of $248.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.94.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, December 20th. The footwear maker reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.20. NIKE had a net margin of 13.17% and a return on equity of 48.98%. The firm had revenue of $11.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Investors of record on Monday, December 6th will be paid a $0.305 dividend. This is a boost from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 3rd. NIKE’s payout ratio is currently 32.36%.

NIKE Profile

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

Further Reading: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE).

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.