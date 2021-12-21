Perigon Wealth Management LLC Purchases 451 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 60,805 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $3,734,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 312,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,207,000 after acquiring an additional 50,334 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 24.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,186,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,479,000 after buying an additional 1,417,461 shares in the last quarter. ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at $14,759,000. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 527,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,401,000 after buying an additional 10,610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 163.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 161,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,900,000 after buying an additional 99,952 shares in the last quarter.

VGSH stock opened at $61.08 on Tuesday. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $60.96 and a 52 week high of $62.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $61.16 and its 200 day moving average is $61.36.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.015 per share. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 1st.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

