PermRock Royalty Trust (NYSE:PRT) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.07

PermRock Royalty Trust (NYSE:PRT) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, December 20th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.07 per share on Friday, January 14th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This is a boost from PermRock Royalty Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.

PermRock Royalty Trust has a payout ratio of 115.4% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments.

PRT opened at $6.66 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $81.05 million, a P/E ratio of 14.48 and a beta of 1.52. PermRock Royalty Trust has a 52 week low of $2.52 and a 52 week high of $8.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.81.

PermRock Royalty Trust (NYSE:PRT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.18 million for the quarter. PermRock Royalty Trust had a return on equity of 6.43% and a net margin of 87.37%.

PermRock Royalty Trust Company Profile

PermRock Royalty Trust engages in the acquisition, development, and operation of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin. The company was founded on November 22, 2017 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

