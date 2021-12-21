Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Shares Sold by Valeo Financial Advisors LLC

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 36,080 shares of the company’s stock after selling 701 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $3,420,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Philip Morris International by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. increased its holdings in Philip Morris International by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 51,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,911,000 after purchasing an additional 3,290 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Philip Morris International during the 3rd quarter worth about $7,110,000. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Philip Morris International by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 140,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,345,000 after purchasing an additional 10,496 shares during the period. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance increased its holdings in Philip Morris International by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 35,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,377,000 after purchasing an additional 1,518 shares during the period. 74.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays cut their price target on Philip Morris International from $116.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Philip Morris International from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Philip Morris International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $105.80.

Shares of PM traded up $0.65 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $93.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,264,079. The company’s 50 day moving average is $93.01 and its 200 day moving average is $97.51. The stock has a market cap of $145.58 billion, a PE ratio of 16.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.86. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12-month low of $78.34 and a 12-month high of $106.51.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $8.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.93 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 98.17% and a net margin of 11.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.42 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.35%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 86.81%.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company. It engages in manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco and nicotine-containing products. It operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middles East & Africa, South & Southeast Asia, East Asia & Australia and Latin America & Canada.

