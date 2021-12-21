PieDAO DEFI++ (DEFI++) Hits Market Capitalization of $1.25 Million

PieDAO DEFI++ (CURRENCY:DEFI++) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on December 21st. During the last seven days, PieDAO DEFI++ has traded up 2.5% against the dollar. PieDAO DEFI++ has a market capitalization of $1.25 million and $1,381.00 worth of PieDAO DEFI++ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PieDAO DEFI++ coin can currently be bought for $3.73 or 0.00007670 BTC on popular exchanges.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002057 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00001858 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.87 or 0.00051146 BTC.
- SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,967.30 or 0.08159650 BTC.
- Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,648.03 or 1.00055796 BTC.
- Filecoin (FIL) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.12 or 0.00072223 BTC.
- stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.90 or 0.00047095 BTC.
- Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002643 BTC.
