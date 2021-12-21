Piper Sandler Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK)

TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of TriCo Bancshares in a note issued to investors on Thursday, December 16th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Clark now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $3.92 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $3.91. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for TriCo Bancshares’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.89 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on TCBK. Raymond James upped their target price on TriCo Bancshares from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TriCo Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 30th. Finally, DA Davidson raised TriCo Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $44.00 to $47.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 7th.

Shares of NASDAQ TCBK opened at $40.39 on Monday. TriCo Bancshares has a 1-year low of $34.00 and a 1-year high of $51.66. The business has a 50-day moving average of $44.13 and a 200-day moving average of $42.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.66 and a beta of 0.59.

TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.01). TriCo Bancshares had a return on equity of 11.85% and a net margin of 33.47%. The company had revenue of $83.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.55 million.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. TriCo Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.39%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in TriCo Bancshares by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,672,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $113,794,000 after buying an additional 205,747 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in TriCo Bancshares by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,270,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $96,693,000 after buying an additional 20,991 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in TriCo Bancshares by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,281,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,550,000 after buying an additional 34,213 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in TriCo Bancshares by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,247,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,122,000 after buying an additional 7,354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in TriCo Bancshares by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 856,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,455,000 after buying an additional 13,937 shares during the last quarter. 64.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TriCo Bancshares Company Profile

TriCo Bancshares is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to retail customers and small to medium-sized businesses. It offers personal and business accounts, personal and business loans and credit, and personal and business services. The company was founded on October 13, 1981 and is headquartered in Chico, CA.

