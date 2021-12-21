Piper Sandler Cuts Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Price Target to $630.00

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) had its target price cut by Piper Sandler from $670.00 to $630.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the software company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Barclays upped their target price on Adobe from $660.00 to $740.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Cowen reiterated a buy rating and set a $700.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. UBS Group upped their target price on Adobe from $625.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Adobe in a report on Monday, November 1st. They set a buy rating and a $770.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Adobe from $725.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $670.16.

NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $549.77 on Friday. Adobe has a 1 year low of $420.78 and a 1 year high of $699.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market cap of $261.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.87, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $642.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $621.06.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The software company reported $3.20 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20. The company had revenue of $4.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.09 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.06% and a net margin of 30.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.42 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Adobe will post 11.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $620.26, for a total value of $24,810,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gloria Chen sold 42 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $654.73, for a total value of $27,498.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 44,155 shares of company stock valued at $27,445,489 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ADBE. Amundi acquired a new stake in Adobe during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,343,473,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 3rd quarter valued at about $593,241,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,314,478 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $20,906,971,000 after buying an additional 762,224 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 95.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,442,600 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $838,742,000 after buying an additional 702,734 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 1,842.5% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 682,153 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $402,311,000 after buying an additional 647,036 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.72% of the company’s stock.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

