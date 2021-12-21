Piper Sandler Weighs in on Accenture plc’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NYSE:ACN)

Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler increased their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for Accenture in a research report issued on Thursday, December 16th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Ramnani now anticipates that the information technology services provider will post earnings of $2.55 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $2.48. Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $433.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Accenture’s Q3 2022 earnings at $2.61 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.61 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $10.54 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $2.93 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.61 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $3.01 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.94 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $11.48 EPS.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The information technology services provider reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.15. Accenture had a return on equity of 30.42% and a net margin of 11.54%. The business had revenue of $14.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.17 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on ACN. Cowen lifted their target price on Accenture from $316.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup boosted their price target on Accenture from $390.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $374.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Moffett Nathanson raised Accenture from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $338.06 to $405.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Accenture from $384.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $383.11.

ACN opened at $385.78 on Monday. Accenture has a fifty-two week low of $241.73 and a fifty-two week high of $413.65. The company has a market capitalization of $243.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $362.82 and a 200-day moving average of $333.30.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 13th will be paid a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 12th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.37%.

Accenture declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, September 23rd that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the information technology services provider to reacquire up to 1.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 5,602 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.33, for a total transaction of $1,984,956.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 581 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.78, for a total value of $194,507.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,219 shares of company stock worth $9,512,564 over the last ninety days. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Boston Common Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Accenture by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 2,127 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $680,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in Accenture by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 9,117 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,917,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Accenture by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,355 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $753,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in shares of Accenture by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 662 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Finally, Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Accenture by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,411 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $494,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.00% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

