PirateCash Tops One Day Trading Volume of $607.00 (PIRATE)

PirateCash (CURRENCY:PIRATE) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on December 21st. PirateCash has a total market cap of $543,399.96 and approximately $607.00 worth of PirateCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PirateCash coin can now be bought for $0.0211 or 0.00000043 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, PirateCash has traded 22.7% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

PirateCash Coin Profile

PIRATE is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 17th, 2018. PirateCash’s total supply is 37,600,470 coins and its circulating supply is 25,759,163 coins. PirateCash’s official website is piratecash.net. PirateCash’s official Twitter account is @PirateCash_NET and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for PirateCash is https://reddit.com/r/PirateCash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “PirateCash was launched in 2018, making it one of the green (eco) cryptocurrency networks in existence. PirateCash is a proof-of-stake (Pos) coin, which means it doesn’t require massive computing power to secure the network. PirateCash features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling PirateCash

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PirateCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PirateCash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PirateCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

