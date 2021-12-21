Polyient Games Governance Token Price Hits $59.83 on Major Exchanges (PGT)

Polyient Games Governance Token (CURRENCY:PGT) traded up 7.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on December 21st. One Polyient Games Governance Token coin can now be bought for about $59.83 or 0.00123288 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Polyient Games Governance Token has a total market capitalization of $1.20 million and approximately $131,979.00 worth of Polyient Games Governance Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Polyient Games Governance Token has traded down 13.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00004733 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002059 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001070 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002069 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.05 or 0.00039253 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.27 or 0.00006745 BTC.

About Polyient Games Governance Token

PGT is a coin. It launched on January 4th, 2018. Polyient Games Governance Token’s total supply is 20,000 coins. Polyient Games Governance Token’s official message board is medium.com/polyient-games . Polyient Games Governance Token’s official Twitter account is @Puregold_SG and its Facebook page is accessible here . Polyient Games Governance Token’s official website is www.polyient.games

According to CryptoCompare, “Polyient Games is an investment firm focused on the non-fungible token (NFT) and blockchain gaming industries. It invests in startups that are building the infrastructure and applications that will scale the NFT asset class. In addition to its investment activities, Polyient is also building the Polyient Games Ecosystem (PG Ecosystem), a collaborative platform that aims to bring together all participants in the NFT market, ranging from blockchain games and major blockchain networks to NFT collectors and gamers. “

