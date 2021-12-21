Polyient Games Governance Token Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.20 Million (PGT)

Polyient Games Governance Token (CURRENCY:PGT) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on December 21st. Polyient Games Governance Token has a total market capitalization of $1.20 million and approximately $131,979.00 worth of Polyient Games Governance Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Polyient Games Governance Token has traded 13.7% lower against the dollar. One Polyient Games Governance Token coin can now be bought for about $59.83 or 0.00123288 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Polyient Games Governance Token Coin Profile

Polyient Games Governance Token is a coin. Its launch date was January 4th, 2018. Polyient Games Governance Token’s total supply is 20,000 coins. The official website for Polyient Games Governance Token is www.polyient.games . The official message board for Polyient Games Governance Token is medium.com/polyient-games . Polyient Games Governance Token’s official Twitter account is @Puregold_SG and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Polyient Games is an investment firm focused on the non-fungible token (NFT) and blockchain gaming industries. It invests in startups that are building the infrastructure and applications that will scale the NFT asset class. In addition to its investment activities, Polyient is also building the Polyient Games Ecosystem (PG Ecosystem), a collaborative platform that aims to bring together all participants in the NFT market, ranging from blockchain games and major blockchain networks to NFT collectors and gamers. “

Polyient Games Governance Token Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polyient Games Governance Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Polyient Games Governance Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Polyient Games Governance Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

