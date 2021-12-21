Precision Drilling (TSE:PD) Upgraded by Piper Sandler to “Buy”

Precision Drilling (TSE:PD) (NYSE:PDS) was upgraded by stock analysts at Piper Sandler to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a C$57.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 32.31% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on PD. ATB Capital dropped their price target on Precision Drilling from C$81.00 to C$75.00 in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. CIBC lifted their target price on Precision Drilling from C$60.00 to C$65.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Tudor Pickering reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Precision Drilling in a report on Friday, September 24th. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on Precision Drilling from C$55.00 to C$65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Raymond James cut Precision Drilling from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from C$55.00 to C$63.50 in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$60.99.

Get Precision Drilling alerts:

PD traded up C$3.34 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting C$43.08. 48,857 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 121,917. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$48.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$45.58. Precision Drilling has a 1-year low of C$19.99 and a 1-year high of C$62.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.51. The company has a market cap of C$573.14 million and a PE ratio of -3.08.

Precision Drilling (TSE:PD) (NYSE:PDS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported C($2.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($1.66) by C($1.20). The business had revenue of C$253.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$262.73 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Precision Drilling will post -2.7399999 earnings per share for the current year.

Precision Drilling Company Profile

Precision Drilling Corporation, an oilfield services company, provides oil and natural gas drilling and related products and services in North America and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services, and Completion and Production Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment offers onshore well drilling services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas industry.

Featured Article: What is the NASDAQ Stock Market?

Receive News & Ratings for Precision Drilling Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Precision Drilling and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.