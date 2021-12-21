PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG) Shares Purchased by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG) by 5.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 81,516 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,480 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.12% of PROG worth $3,424,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PROG by 224.6% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PROG by 86.7% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Engine Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of PROG in the 2nd quarter valued at $109,000. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PROG in the 3rd quarter valued at $105,000. Finally, Keybank National Association OH acquired a new position in shares of PROG in the 2nd quarter valued at $214,000. Institutional investors own 94.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PRG. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of PROG from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 10th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of PROG from $70.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PROG from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 4th. Finally, Stephens lowered shares of PROG from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $59.00 to $57.00 in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.00.

PROG stock opened at $44.22 on Tuesday. PROG Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.94 and a 12-month high of $60.50. The company has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 3.18 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $45.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.92.

PROG (NYSE:PRG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.04. PROG had a net margin of 9.35% and a return on equity of 27.36%. The firm had revenue of $650.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $678.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.80 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 38.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that PROG Holdings, Inc. will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PROG Profile

PROG Holdings, Inc (NYSE:PRG) is a financial technology holding company based in Salt Lake City, Utah with three business segments: Progressive Leasing, which offers lease-to-own transactions primarily to credit-challenged consumers through e-commerce and point-of-sale retail partners, via online, mobile, and in-store solutions; Vive Financial, which provides consumers who may not qualify for traditional prime lending with a variety of second-look, revolving credit products through private label and branded credit cards; and Four Technologies, which provides consumers of all credit backgrounds Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) options through four interest-free installments via its platform, Four.

