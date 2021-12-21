Prosus (OTCMKTS:PROSY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Prosus (OTCMKTS:PROSY) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Prosus in a report on Friday, November 26th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Prosus in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Prosus in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Prosus in a report on Monday, October 4th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Prosus in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd.

PROSY traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,082,772 shares, compared to its average volume of 676,359. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.70. Prosus has a 1 year low of $15.22 and a 1 year high of $26.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.87 and its 200-day moving average is $17.58.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th were given a dividend of $0.0324 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a yield of 0.19%.

Prosus Company Profile

Prosus N.V. engages in the e-commerce and internet businesses. It operates internet platforms, such as classifieds, payments and fintech, food delivery, travel, education, etail, health, social, and other internet platforms. It has operations in the Americas, Africa, Central and Eastern Europe, and Asia.

