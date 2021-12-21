Q DAO Governance token v1.0 (QDAO) Reaches Market Cap of $2.59 Million

Q DAO Governance token v1.0 (CURRENCY:QDAO) traded 60.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on December 21st. Q DAO Governance token v1.0 has a market capitalization of $2.59 million and $5,590.00 worth of Q DAO Governance token v1.0 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Q DAO Governance token v1.0 has traded 23.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Q DAO Governance token v1.0 coin can now be bought for about $9.82 or 0.00020135 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002052 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00001835 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.01 or 0.00051306 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,984.51 or 0.08172855 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,700.15 or 0.99891714 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $35.17 or 0.00072130 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.23 or 0.00047658 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002624 BTC.

About Q DAO Governance token v1.0

Q DAO Governance token v1.0’s total supply is 999,082 coins and its circulating supply is 263,856 coins. Q DAO Governance token v1.0’s official message board is medium.com/platinum-fund . Q DAO Governance token v1.0’s official Twitter account is @FundPlatinum . The official website for Q DAO Governance token v1.0 is usdq.platinum.fund

Buying and Selling Q DAO Governance token v1.0

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Q DAO Governance token v1.0 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Q DAO Governance token v1.0 should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Q DAO Governance token v1.0 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

