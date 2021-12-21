Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for First Republic Bank Lowered by Piper Sandler (NYSE:FRC)

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler dropped their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for First Republic Bank in a research report issued on Thursday, December 16th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Liesch now expects that the bank will post earnings of $1.74 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.77. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for First Republic Bank’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.92 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.09 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $7.90 EPS.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 13th. The bank reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 27.09% and a return on equity of 12.47%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.61 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $208.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, First Republic Bank presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $206.17.

Shares of First Republic Bank stock opened at $196.19 on Monday. First Republic Bank has a 1 year low of $133.07 and a 1 year high of $222.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $34.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.06, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s fifty day moving average is $213.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $201.59.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SouthState Corp bought a new position in shares of First Republic Bank during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in First Republic Bank by 18,784.8% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,232 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 6,199 shares in the last quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in First Republic Bank during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in First Republic Bank during the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its stake in First Republic Bank by 39.0% during the third quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 214 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.76% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 28th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 27th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.45%. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.14%.

About First Republic Bank

First Republic Bank engages in the provision of private banking, business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management, including trust and custody services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Wealth Management segments. The Commercial Banking segment represents most of the operations, including real estate secured lending, retail deposit gathering, private banking activities, mortgage sales and servicing, and managing capital, liquidity, and interest rate risk.

