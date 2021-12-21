Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) Lowered by Jefferies Financial Group

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) – Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for Lincoln Electric in a report issued on Monday, December 20th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Boroditsky now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $1.72 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.75. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Lincoln Electric’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.87 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.88 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.03 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $7.78 EPS.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $806.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $806.23 million. Lincoln Electric had a return on equity of 42.54% and a net margin of 8.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on LECO. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Lincoln Electric from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Lincoln Electric from $138.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lincoln Electric from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $141.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $145.40.

NASDAQ LECO opened at $131.41 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.66. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $140.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $136.46. Lincoln Electric has a twelve month low of $110.52 and a twelve month high of $148.54. The stock has a market cap of $7.76 billion, a PE ratio of 29.60, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.19.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LECO. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in Lincoln Electric by 410.2% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 20,100 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Lincoln Electric by 33.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 295 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Lincoln Electric by 32.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 690 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new stake in Lincoln Electric during the 2nd quarter worth $132,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Lincoln Electric by 76.5% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,008 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the period. 74.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Michael J. Whitehead sold 3,663 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.27, for a total value of $524,798.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Christopher L. Mapes sold 76,590 shares of Lincoln Electric stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.42, for a total transaction of $11,214,307.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.35% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This is a positive change from Lincoln Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Lincoln Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.95%.

Lincoln Electric Company Profile

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture of arc welding equipment, consumable welding products and other welding and cutting products. Its welding products include arc welding power sources, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes and fluxes.

