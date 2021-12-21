Q3 2022 Earnings Forecast for Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) Issued By KeyCorp

Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp dropped their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for Darden Restaurants in a research note issued on Sunday, December 19th. KeyCorp analyst E. Gonzalez now forecasts that the restaurant operator will earn $2.15 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $2.16. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Darden Restaurants’ Q4 2022 earnings at $2.09 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $7.48 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.65 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.31 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $8.40 EPS.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 17th. The restaurant operator reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 billion. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 30.83% and a net margin of 10.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.74 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on DRI. Barclays raised their price target on Darden Restaurants from $175.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Raymond James cut their price target on Darden Restaurants from $172.50 to $156.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Darden Restaurants from $167.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Truist raised their price target on Darden Restaurants from $167.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.96.

DRI opened at $138.06 on Tuesday. Darden Restaurants has a fifty-two week low of $110.89 and a fifty-two week high of $164.28. The business has a 50-day moving average of $146.69 and a 200-day moving average of $146.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $17.92 billion, a PE ratio of 19.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.45.

Darden Restaurants announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, September 23rd that authorizes the company to buyback $750.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the restaurant operator to repurchase up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 7th. Darden Restaurants’s payout ratio is presently 62.95%.

In other Darden Restaurants news, COO Ricardo Cardenas sold 2,663 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.65, for a total value of $422,484.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP John W. Madonna sold 2,674 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.45, for a total value of $415,673.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,747 shares of company stock worth $3,293,441 in the last three months. 0.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DRI. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 57.7% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 235 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 20.2% during the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 4,964 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $725,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 2.9% during the second quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 3,798 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $560,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 4.5% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 155,883 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $22,757,000 after purchasing an additional 6,683 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 25.9% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 10,918 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,594,000 after purchasing an additional 2,249 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.49% of the company’s stock.

Darden Restaurants Company Profile

Darden Restaurants, Inc is a full-service restaurant company, which engages in the provision of restaurant services. It operates through the following segments: Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Fine Dining, and Other Business. The Olive Garden segment is the largest full-service dining Italian restaurant operator.

