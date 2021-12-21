Q4 2021 Earnings Forecast for Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) Issued By Piper Sandler

Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) – Piper Sandler reduced their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for Coinbase Global in a note issued to investors on Friday, December 17th. Piper Sandler analyst R. Repetto now anticipates that the cryptocurrency exchange will post earnings per share of $2.22 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.46. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $440.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Coinbase Global’s Q1 2022 earnings at $2.38 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.90 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.51 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.48 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $7.26 EPS and Q2 2023 earnings at $2.21 EPS.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.79 by ($0.17). Coinbase Global had a return on equity of 89.37% and a net margin of 49.96%.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on COIN. Citigroup began coverage on Coinbase Global in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $415.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $330.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $420.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $325.00 to $342.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $444.00 price objective on shares of Coinbase Global in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Coinbase Global presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $378.80.

Shares of COIN stock opened at $238.05 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $302.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $264.16. Coinbase Global has a twelve month low of $208.00 and a twelve month high of $429.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

In related news, insider Paul Grewal sold 41,287 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.21, for a total value of $9,876,263.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III sold 10,312 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.99, for a total transaction of $2,619,144.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 696,676 shares of company stock valued at $215,138,155 over the last three months.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Coinbase Global by 38.5% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,152 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Coinbase Global by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 47,373 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $10,777,000 after buying an additional 8,694 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC acquired a new stake in Coinbase Global during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $864,000. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its holdings in Coinbase Global by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 16,614 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $3,779,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Coinbase Global by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,745 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $624,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.31% of the company’s stock.

Coinbase Global Company Profile

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy. The company provides primary financial account for the cryptoeconomy, a platform to invest, store, spend, earn, and use crypto assets; an online marketplace for hedge funds, money managers, and corporations; and a platform with technology and services to developers, merchants, and asset issuers that enables them to build applications that leverage crypto protocols.

