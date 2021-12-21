Q4 2022 EPS Estimates for Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN) Lowered by Analyst

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN) – Research analysts at Raymond James decreased their Q4 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in a research report issued on Wednesday, December 15th. Raymond James analyst D. Quezada now forecasts that the utilities provider will earn $0.23 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.29. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock.

AQN has been the topic of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $16.00 to $15.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $15.00 to $15.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $15.00 to $15.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Algonquin Power & Utilities presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.67.

NYSE AQN opened at $14.00 on Monday. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a one year low of $13.39 and a one year high of $17.86. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.43, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.39.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15. Algonquin Power & Utilities had a net margin of 27.18% and a return on equity of 7.32%. The firm had revenue of $528.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $465.58 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AGF Investments LLC lifted its stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 33.3% during the third quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 3,092 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 1.0% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 102,159 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,522,000 after purchasing an additional 984 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 93.2% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,285 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102 shares during the last quarter. Verity & Verity LLC lifted its stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 0.4% during the second quarter. Verity & Verity LLC now owns 347,353 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 2.0% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 89,975 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,338,000 after purchasing an additional 1,773 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.99% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.1706 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s payout ratio is currently 70.10%.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Company Profile

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. operates as a diversified utility company. The firm engages in the ownership and operation of a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution and transmission utility assets. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Services Group, and Renewable Energy Group.

