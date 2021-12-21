QCM Cayman Ltd. Acquires 28,659 Shares of Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD)

QCM Cayman Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD) by 53.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 82,750 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,659 shares during the period. QCM Cayman Ltd.’s holdings in Banco Bradesco were worth $317,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Meyer Handelman Co. bought a new stake in shares of Banco Bradesco during the third quarter worth $211,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Banco Bradesco by 29.7% during the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 4,348,071 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,653,000 after purchasing an additional 996,521 shares during the last quarter. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda grew its holdings in shares of Banco Bradesco by 11.1% during the third quarter. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda now owns 4,254,822 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,296,000 after purchasing an additional 424,204 shares during the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Banco Bradesco by 7.1% during the third quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 57,554 shares of the bank’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 3,814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Maritime Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Banco Bradesco by 80.5% during the third quarter. United Maritime Capital LLC now owns 45,965 shares of the bank’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 20,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 2.36% of the company’s stock.

BBD has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Banco Bradesco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Itau BBA Securities lowered Banco Bradesco from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $4.40 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, September 13th.

NYSE:BBD opened at $3.34 on Tuesday. Banco Bradesco S.A. has a 1-year low of $3.31 and a 1-year high of $5.70. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.42, a PEG ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.00.

Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The bank reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.01). Banco Bradesco had a net margin of 25.17% and a return on equity of 18.08%. The company had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.04 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Banco Bradesco S.A. will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be paid a $0.0028 dividend. This represents a yield of 4.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 4th. Banco Bradesco’s payout ratio is 6.67%.

About Banco Bradesco

Banco Bradesco SA engages in the provision of financial and insurance services. It operates through Banking, and Insurance segments. The Banking segment includes banking activities. The Insurance segment covers auto, health, life, accident and property insurance, and pension plans aw well as capitalization bonds.

