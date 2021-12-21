QCM Cayman Ltd. Acquires New Position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

QCM Cayman Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 835 shares of the CRM provider’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in salesforce.com by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 900,794 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $220,036,000 after acquiring an additional 41,301 shares in the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 118.3% in the 2nd quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 8,667 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,016,000 after buying an additional 4,697 shares during the period. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 104,103 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $25,429,000 after buying an additional 2,373 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 139.9% in the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 193,271 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $47,210,000 after buying an additional 112,721 shares during the period. Finally, Lincoln National Corp grew its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 12,322 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,010,000 after buying an additional 566 shares during the period. 73.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CRM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $360.00 price target for the company. Nord/LB set a $275.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $300.00 to $328.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $200.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of salesforce.com from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $280.00 to $365.00 in a report on Friday, September 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $325.49.

NYSE CRM opened at $247.21 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $286.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $264.80. The company has a market capitalization of $243.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 136.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.25 and a beta of 1.10. salesforce.com, inc. has a 12 month low of $201.51 and a 12 month high of $311.75.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.35. salesforce.com had a net margin of 6.96% and a return on equity of 5.71%. The firm had revenue of $6.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.80 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.27 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In other salesforce.com news, insider Parker Harris sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.20, for a total transaction of $326,640.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.18, for a total transaction of $5,183,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 518,527 shares of company stock worth $148,498,454 over the last three months. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

