QCM Cayman Ltd. Buys Shares of 3,769 Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

QCM Cayman Ltd. bought a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 3,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 27.9% in the 3rd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $726,000 after purchasing an additional 2,132 shares during the last quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 1,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,040,000. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 54.2% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 284,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,098,000 after acquiring an additional 99,915 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Key Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 5,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SCHD stock opened at $78.09 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $77.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.79. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a one year low of $62.54 and a one year high of $79.90.

