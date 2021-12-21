QCM Cayman Ltd. Buys Shares of 3,769 Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Posted by on Dec 21st, 2021

QCM Cayman Ltd. bought a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 3,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 27.9% in the 3rd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $726,000 after purchasing an additional 2,132 shares during the last quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 1,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,040,000. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 54.2% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 284,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,098,000 after acquiring an additional 99,915 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Key Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 5,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SCHD stock opened at $78.09 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $77.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.79. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a one year low of $62.54 and a one year high of $79.90.

Featured Article: How does inflation affect different investments?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.