QCM Cayman Ltd. Has $555,000 Stock Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

QCM Cayman Ltd. reduced its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,558 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,741 shares during the period. AT&T comprises about 1.5% of QCM Cayman Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. QCM Cayman Ltd.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $555,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in AT&T in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in AT&T by 4,411.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,534 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AT&T in the 3rd quarter worth about $51,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new stake in AT&T in the 2nd quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, Kessler Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in AT&T by 823.0% in the 3rd quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 2,769 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 2,469 shares in the last quarter. 51.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on T. Truist reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Loop Capital began coverage on AT&T in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Citigroup cut their price target on AT&T from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. KeyCorp raised AT&T from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Truist Securities reissued a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a report on Monday, December 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.30.

In other AT&T news, Director Stephen J. Luczo acquired 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.04 per share, for a total transaction of $2,504,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:T opened at $24.19 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $172.72 billion, a PE ratio of 201.60, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.71. AT&T Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.02 and a 1-year high of $33.88. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.43 and its 200-day moving average is $26.74.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $39.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.37 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.47% and a net margin of 0.67%. AT&T’s revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 7th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.60%. AT&T’s payout ratio is 1,733.48%.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

