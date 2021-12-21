QCM Cayman Ltd. Makes New $245,000 Investment in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

QCM Cayman Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 246 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ISRG. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 8.0% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 37,893 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $34,850,000 after purchasing an additional 2,819 shares in the last quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the second quarter valued at $276,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 8.1% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 4,417 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,062,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 4.1% in the second quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 8,720 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,019,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the second quarter valued at $240,000. 27.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have weighed in on ISRG. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $323.00 to $352.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $352.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $383.33 target price for the company. Erste Group lowered shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $335.06.

In other news, CFO Marshall Mohr sold 20,475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.20, for a total value of $6,945,120.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP Jamie Samath sold 1,503 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.66, for a total value of $510,508.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 42,978 shares of company stock valued at $14,543,744 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ISRG opened at $332.11 on Tuesday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $227.47 and a twelve month high of $369.69. The company has a market capitalization of $118.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.68, a PEG ratio of 7.60 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $343.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $336.94.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.02. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 30.78% and a return on equity of 15.98%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.60 EPS. Intuitive Surgical’s revenue was up 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.44 EPS for the current year.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of da Vinci Surgical Systems, and related instruments and accessories for invasive surgery. Its products include Da Vinci and Ion. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G. Younge in November 1995 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

