QCM Cayman Ltd. Makes New Investment in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

QCM Cayman Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $397,000. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up 1.1% of QCM Cayman Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter worth $27,000. Lee Financial Co increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 48.1% in the second quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 77 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 108.3% in the second quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Founders Capital Management bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at $37,000.

VOO opened at $419.80 on Tuesday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $334.11 and a 52 week high of $435.41. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $423.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $409.34.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

