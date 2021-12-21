Rai Reflex Index (RAI) Market Capitalization Hits $78.82 Million

Rai Reflex Index (CURRENCY:RAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on December 21st. Rai Reflex Index has a total market cap of $78.82 million and approximately $1.35 million worth of Rai Reflex Index was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Rai Reflex Index has traded 0.3% higher against the dollar. One Rai Reflex Index coin can currently be purchased for about $3.02 or 0.00006185 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002050 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00001831 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.00 or 0.00051242 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,000.88 or 0.08199913 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $48,885.19 or 1.00191452 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $35.23 or 0.00072212 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.02 or 0.00047171 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002639 BTC.

About Rai Reflex Index

Rai Reflex Index’s genesis date was February 13th, 2021. Rai Reflex Index’s total supply is 26,119,814 coins. Rai Reflex Index’s official Twitter account is @reflexerfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Reflexer is a platform where anyone can use their crypto collateral to issue reflex indexes. Reflex indexes are stable assets that are not pegged to anything. RAI is a non pegged, ETH backed stable asset. It is useful as more “stable” collateral for other DeFi protocols (compared to ETH or BTC) or as a stable asset with an embedded interest rate. “

Rai Reflex Index Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rai Reflex Index directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rai Reflex Index should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Rai Reflex Index using one of the exchanges listed above.

