Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eighteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and eleven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $131.56.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on RL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Ralph Lauren from $133.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Ralph Lauren from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $142.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Truist Securities began coverage on Ralph Lauren in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $141.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ralph Lauren from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Truist Financial began coverage on Ralph Lauren in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $141.00 target price for the company.

NYSE RL traded up $2.64 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $111.54. 32,384 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 890,300. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The company has a market cap of $8.21 billion, a PE ratio of 20.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.51. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $121.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $118.19. Ralph Lauren has a 52 week low of $98.33 and a 52 week high of $142.06.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The textile maker reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. Ralph Lauren had a return on equity of 19.22% and a net margin of 7.21%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.44 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Ralph Lauren will post 7.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 24th will be given a dividend of $0.6875 per share. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 22nd. Ralph Lauren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.40%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ralph Lauren in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 123.8% in the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 338 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 45.8% in the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 328 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 500 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Ralph Lauren during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Institutional investors own 62.33% of the company’s stock.

About Ralph Lauren

Ralph Lauren Corp. engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of premium lifestyle products. The firm offers apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and other licensed product. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, and Asia. The North America segment consists of sales of Ralph Lauren branded apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and related products made through the Company’s wholesale and retail businesses in the U.S.

