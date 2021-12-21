Ramsay Health Care Limited (OTCMKTS:RMSYF) Short Interest Update

Ramsay Health Care Limited (OTCMKTS:RMSYF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 52,400 shares, a growth of 17.0% from the November 15th total of 44,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Shares of Ramsay Health Care stock opened at $50.09 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $50.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.85. Ramsay Health Care has a fifty-two week low of $46.69 and a fifty-two week high of $53.47.

About Ramsay Health Care

Ramsay Health Care Ltd. engages in the provision of healthcare services and the operation of hospitals and day surgery facilities. The company was founded by Paul Joseph Ramsay in 1964 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

