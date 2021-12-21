Ramsay Health Care Limited (OTCMKTS:RMSYF) Short Interest Update

Ramsay Health Care Limited (OTCMKTS:RMSYF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 52,400 shares, a growth of 17.0% from the November 15th total of 44,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
Shares of Ramsay Health Care stock opened at $50.09 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $50.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.85. Ramsay Health Care has a fifty-two week low of $46.69 and a fifty-two week high of $53.47.
About Ramsay Health Care
