Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.62 Billion

Equities analysts expect Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) to report sales of $2.62 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Raymond James’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.65 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.59 billion. Raymond James reported sales of $2.22 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, January 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Raymond James will report full year sales of $10.63 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $10.58 billion to $10.67 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $11.59 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.45 billion to $11.87 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Raymond James.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. Raymond James had a net margin of 14.16% and a return on equity of 19.07%. The company’s revenue was up 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.19 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on RJF shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Raymond James from $112.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Raymond James from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Raymond James in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $111.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Raymond James from $103.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.83.

In other news, insider James E. Bunn sold 6,447 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.15, for a total value of $619,879.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider James E. Bunn sold 15,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.73, for a total transaction of $1,527,671.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 30,013 shares of company stock worth $2,968,320. 10.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RJF. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Raymond James in the 2nd quarter worth about $515,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Raymond James during the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Raymond James by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Raymond James by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 193,306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,110,000 after purchasing an additional 2,523 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Raymond James by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 19,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,582,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Raymond James stock traded up $2.16 on Tuesday, hitting $96.99. 800,386 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 982,729. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.00 billion, a PE ratio of 14.62 and a beta of 1.19. Raymond James has a 1 year low of $61.68 and a 1 year high of $103.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.98.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 4th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. This is an increase from Raymond James’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 3rd. Raymond James’s payout ratio is currently 15.68%.

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

