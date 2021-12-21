Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) Shares Bought by GYL Financial Synergies LLC

GYL Financial Synergies LLC lifted its position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,336 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 816 shares during the quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $888,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of RTX. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Raytheon Technologies by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 76,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,576,000 after purchasing an additional 3,689 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc boosted its position in Raytheon Technologies by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 2,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Martin Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Raytheon Technologies by 26.6% during the 3rd quarter. Martin Investment Management LLC now owns 58,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,003,000 after purchasing an additional 12,244 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its position in Raytheon Technologies by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 42,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,613,000 after purchasing an additional 6,622 shares during the period. Finally, LaFleur & Godfrey LLC boosted its position in Raytheon Technologies by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC now owns 162,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,985,000 after purchasing an additional 2,699 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Raytheon Technologies stock opened at $81.03 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $87.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $121.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.83, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.39. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 1-year low of $65.02 and a 1-year high of $92.32.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.18. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 8.13% and a net margin of 5.20%. The company had revenue of $16.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 92.73%.

Raytheon Technologies declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, December 7th that authorizes the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 4.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

RTX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.91.

In other news, EVP Michael R. Dumais sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.54, for a total value of $271,620.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Raytheon Technologies

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space, and Raytheon Missiles and Defense.

