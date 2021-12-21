Raze Network Price Reaches $0.0893 on Exchanges (RAZE)

Raze Network (CURRENCY:RAZE) traded up 5.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on December 21st. Over the last seven days, Raze Network has traded 12% higher against the dollar. One Raze Network coin can now be bought for $0.0893 or 0.00000183 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Raze Network has a market cap of $5.91 million and approximately $1.50 million worth of Raze Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002052 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00001835 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $25.01 or 0.00051306 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,984.51 or 0.08172855 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,700.15 or 0.99891714 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.17 or 0.00072130 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.23 or 0.00047658 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002624 BTC.

About Raze Network

Raze Network’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 66,253,410 coins. Raze Network’s official Twitter account is @R4ZE_Network

Buying and Selling Raze Network

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raze Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Raze Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Raze Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

