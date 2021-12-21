Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) Shares Bought by Mattern Capital Management LLC

Mattern Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) by 3.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 76,559 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,735 shares during the period. Mattern Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $4,966,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Realty Income by 30.7% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,888 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,328,000 after buying an additional 8,435 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance grew its holdings in Realty Income by 2.4% in the third quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 9,505 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $617,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Black Swift Group LLC grew its holdings in Realty Income by 78.1% in the third quarter. Black Swift Group LLC now owns 15,275 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $991,000 after purchasing an additional 6,700 shares during the last quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Realty Income by 36.0% in the third quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $560,000 after acquiring an additional 2,286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Realty Income by 303.8% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 600,090 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,498,000 after buying an additional 451,462 shares during the period. 70.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on O shares. Mizuho raised their price objective on Realty Income from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Scotiabank downgraded Realty Income from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Realty Income from $81.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Realty Income from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.20.

Shares of NYSE:O opened at $67.75 on Tuesday. Realty Income Co. has a fifty-two week low of $57.00 and a fifty-two week high of $74.60. The business has a 50-day moving average of $70.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.38, a P/E/G ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 3.19.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.06). Realty Income had a return on equity of 3.96% and a net margin of 26.05%. The business had revenue of $491.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $456.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Realty Income Co. will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a jan 22 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be paid a $0.2465 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is currently 234.13%.

Realty Income Company Profile

Realty Income Corp. is a real estate company, which engages in generating dependable monthly cash dividends from a consistent and predictable level of cash flow from operations. The company was founded by William E. Clark, Jr. and Evelyn Joan Clark in 1969 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

