Recent Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Church & Dwight (CHD)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Church & Dwight (NYSE: CHD):

12/20/2021 – Church & Dwight had its price target raised by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $100.00 to $110.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/30/2021 – Church & Dwight had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

11/30/2021 – Church & Dwight had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $100.00 to $105.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/30/2021 – Church & Dwight had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $89.00 to $92.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

11/30/2021 – Church & Dwight had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $91.00 to $93.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

11/30/2021 – Church & Dwight had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $89.00 to $94.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

Shares of Church & Dwight stock opened at $98.84 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $90.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $77.62 and a 52-week high of $102.27. The company has a market cap of $24.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.32, a PEG ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.41.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.09. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 16.02% and a return on equity of 22.39%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.2525 per share. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.98%.

In other news, VP Rene Hemsey sold 2,275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.56, for a total value of $226,499.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew Farrell sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.02, for a total transaction of $9,402,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 869,968 shares of company stock worth $82,018,976. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CHD. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Church & Dwight by 15.6% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,000 after acquiring an additional 952 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Church & Dwight during the second quarter worth $27,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in Church & Dwight by 7.4% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 6,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Church & Dwight by 3.9% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 149,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,772,000 after acquiring an additional 5,686 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Church & Dwight by 1.6% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,807,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.57% of the company’s stock.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and market of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products; and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

