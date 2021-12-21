Red Cat (NASDAQ:RCAT) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Red Cat (NASDAQ:RCAT) released its earnings results on Sunday. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.03), Fidelity Earnings reports. Red Cat had a negative net margin of 246.41% and a negative return on equity of 52.66%.

Shares of NASDAQ:RCAT traded down $0.09 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.81. 32,829 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 831,810. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.52. The firm has a market cap of $97.16 million and a P/E ratio of -3.58. Red Cat has a 1-year low of $0.81 and a 1-year high of $7.75.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RCAT. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Red Cat by 113.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 121,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after acquiring an additional 64,539 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Red Cat in the 3rd quarter valued at about $97,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Red Cat in the 3rd quarter valued at about $113,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.32% of the company’s stock.

Red Cat Holdings, Inc provides products, services and solutions to the drone industry. It also engages in the provision of distributed data storage, analytics and services for the drone industry. The firm’s product include Dronebox, which is a blockchain technology that records, stores and analyzes flight data and information from a drone.

