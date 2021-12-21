Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) Downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. to “Neutral”

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has $78.00 target price on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Regency Centers from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Compass Point cut shares of Regency Centers from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Regency Centers from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Regency Centers from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of Regency Centers from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $73.40.

Shares of Regency Centers stock opened at $70.07 on Monday. Regency Centers has a fifty-two week low of $43.49 and a fifty-two week high of $78.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $72.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.48.

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.29). Regency Centers had a net margin of 29.44% and a return on equity of 5.00%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Regency Centers will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 15th. This is a positive change from Regency Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio is 128.21%.

In other Regency Centers news, Director Thomas G. Wattles sold 2,105 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.78, for a total value of $155,306.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Martin E. Stein, Jr. sold 3,322 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.12, for a total transaction of $232,938.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 98,154 shares of company stock worth $6,880,063 in the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in REG. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Regency Centers by 82.0% during the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Regency Centers by 68.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in Regency Centers by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in Regency Centers by 181.5% in the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 774 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Regency Centers in the 2nd quarter worth $55,000. 90.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Regency Centers

Regency Centers Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, operation, and development of retail shopping centers. Its portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to its neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

