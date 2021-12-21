Restaurant Brands International’s (QSR) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at Jefferies Financial Group

Restaurant Brands International (TSE:QSR) (NYSE:QSR)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by Jefferies Financial Group in a research note issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a C$66.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 12.80% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a C$76.00 price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. KeyCorp downgraded shares of Restaurant Brands International to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Restaurant Brands International to a “buy” rating and set a C$80.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$87.00 price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a C$71.00 price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Restaurant Brands International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$77.04.

Get Restaurant Brands International alerts:

Shares of QSR stock traded up C$1.56 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching C$75.69. 81,582 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 695,861. Restaurant Brands International has a 1-year low of C$69.42 and a 1-year high of C$87.32. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$74.17 and a 200 day moving average price of C$78.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 347.57. The firm has a market capitalization of C$23.85 billion and a PE ratio of 24.22.

Restaurant Brands International (TSE:QSR) (NYSE:QSR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported C$0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.94 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.89 billion. Research analysts expect that Restaurant Brands International will post 4.0400002 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Restaurant Brands International

Restaurant Brands International Inc owns, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants under the Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), and Popeyes (PLK) brands. The company operates through three segments: TH, BK, and PLK. Its restaurants offer blend coffee, tea, espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks, donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, french fries, soft drinks, chicken, chicken tenders, fried shrimp and other seafood, red beans and rice, and other food items.

Featured Story: Earnings Per Share

Receive News & Ratings for Restaurant Brands International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Restaurant Brands International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.