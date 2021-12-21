Reviewing NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT) & Phillips Edison & Company Inc (NASDAQ:PECO)

NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT) and Phillips Edison & Company Inc (NASDAQ:PECO) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

75.9% of NexPoint Residential Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 12.5% of Phillips Edison & Company Inc shares are owned by institutional investors. 12.2% of NexPoint Residential Trust shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares NexPoint Residential Trust and Phillips Edison & Company Inc’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NexPoint Residential Trust -9.42% -4.84% -1.05% Phillips Edison & Company Inc N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares NexPoint Residential Trust and Phillips Edison & Company Inc’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NexPoint Residential Trust $204.80 million 9.64 $44.02 million ($0.79) -98.96 Phillips Edison & Company Inc N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

NexPoint Residential Trust has higher revenue and earnings than Phillips Edison & Company Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for NexPoint Residential Trust and Phillips Edison & Company Inc, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NexPoint Residential Trust 0 3 1 0 2.25 Phillips Edison & Company Inc 0 4 4 0 2.50

NexPoint Residential Trust currently has a consensus target price of $75.00, suggesting a potential downside of 4.07%. Phillips Edison & Company Inc has a consensus target price of $32.86, suggesting a potential upside of 5.55%. Given Phillips Edison & Company Inc’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Phillips Edison & Company Inc is more favorable than NexPoint Residential Trust.

Dividends

NexPoint Residential Trust pays an annual dividend of $1.52 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.9%. Phillips Edison & Company Inc pays an annual dividend of $1.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.5%. NexPoint Residential Trust pays out -192.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. NexPoint Residential Trust has raised its dividend for 6 consecutive years.

Summary

Phillips Edison & Company Inc beats NexPoint Residential Trust on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NexPoint Residential Trust

NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. engages in the acquisition, management, and disposition of multifamily assets. It also focuses on providing lifestyle amenities and upgraded living spaces to low and moderate income renters in the Southeastern United States and Texas. The company was founded on September 19, 2014 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

About Phillips Edison & Company Inc

Phillips Edison & Company Inc. is an owners and operators of omni-channel grocery-anchored neighborhood shopping centers. It owned equity interests in real estate properties, including wholly-owned real estate properties and shopping center properties. Phillips Edison & Company Inc. is based in CINCINNATI.

