ReWalk Robotics (NASDAQ:RWLK) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

ReWalk Robotics (NASDAQ:RWLK) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ReWalk Robotics Ltd. develops, manufactures and markets wearable robotic exoskeletons for individuals with spinal cord injury. The Company’s exoskeletons allow wheelchair-bound individuals with mobility impairments or other medical conditions the ability to stand and walk once again. It offers ReWalk Personal for everyday use to individuals at home and in their communities; and ReWalk Rehabilitation for exercise and therapy to individuals with lower limb disabilities in the clinical rehabilitation environment. ReWalk Robotics Ltd. is headquartered in Yokneam Ilit, Israel. “

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $3.50 price target on shares of ReWalk Robotics in a research report on Friday, November 12th.

RWLK opened at $1.30 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.48. ReWalk Robotics has a twelve month low of $1.16 and a twelve month high of $6.00. The firm has a market cap of $81.19 million, a P/E ratio of -3.71 and a beta of 3.02.

ReWalk Robotics (NASDAQ:RWLK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The medical device company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06). The company had revenue of $1.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 million. ReWalk Robotics had a negative return on equity of 18.93% and a negative net margin of 198.97%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.18) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that ReWalk Robotics will post -0.24 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its position in ReWalk Robotics by 1,582,579.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,076,222 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,605,000 after buying an additional 1,076,154 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of ReWalk Robotics by 1,778.4% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,031,313 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,743,000 after purchasing an additional 976,408 shares during the period. CVI Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of ReWalk Robotics during the third quarter valued at approximately $896,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of ReWalk Robotics by 23.2% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 523,107 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $789,000 after purchasing an additional 98,600 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of ReWalk Robotics during the third quarter valued at approximately $89,000. 16.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ReWalk Robotics Ltd. Is a medical device company, which engages in the design, development and marketing of wearable robotic exoskeletons. The firm’s exoskeletons provide hip and knee motion to enable individuals with spinal cord injury (SCI) to stand upright, walk, turn, and climb and descend stairs.

