Rheinmetall AG (ETR:RHM) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Rheinmetall AG (ETR:RHM) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €113.00 ($126.97).

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group set a €110.00 ($123.60) price target on shares of Rheinmetall in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Berenberg Bank set a €110.00 ($123.60) target price on shares of Rheinmetall in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €116.00 ($130.34) target price on shares of Rheinmetall in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Warburg Research set a €119.00 ($133.71) target price on shares of Rheinmetall in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €83.00 ($93.26) price target on shares of Rheinmetall in a report on Tuesday, December 7th.

Shares of ETR:RHM opened at €79.32 ($89.12) on Tuesday. Rheinmetall has a 12-month low of €76.28 ($85.71) and a 12-month high of €93.80 ($105.39). The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.70. The company has a market cap of $3.43 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.33. The company’s fifty day moving average is €84.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is €83.07.

Rheinmetall AG manufactures and supplies automotive components and defense equipment in Germany and internationally. The company's automotive products include mechatronics, such as emissions reduction, actuators, and solenoid valves, as well as water, oil, and vacuum pumps; hard parts, including pistons, engine blocks, structural components and cylinder heads, plain bearings, and bushes; and replacement parts.

