Rightmove plc (OTCMKTS:RTMVF) Short Interest Up 22.1% in November

Rightmove plc (OTCMKTS:RTMVF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,216,800 shares, a growth of 22.1% from the November 15th total of 996,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 12,168.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:RTMVF opened at $9.90 on Tuesday. Rightmove has a 12-month low of $7.80 and a 12-month high of $9.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.57.
Rightmove Company Profile
Featured Story: Certificate of Deposit (CD)
Receive News & Ratings for Rightmove Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rightmove and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.