Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 32,286 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 376,458 shares.The stock last traded at $61.03 and had previously closed at $60.08.

A number of research firms have commented on RBA. Barrington Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. TD Securities lowered shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, OTR Global reiterated a “negative” rating on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.67.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.27, a P/E/G ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $67.61.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The business services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $329.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $324.38 million. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 18.57%. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 23rd. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s payout ratio is presently 65.36%.

In other Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers news, CMO Matthew Ackley sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.97, for a total value of $106,455.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RBA. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 5.4% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 45,719 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,711,000 after acquiring an additional 2,329 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 2.0% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 255,313 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,136,000 after purchasing an additional 4,916 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 6.0% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 484,779 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,738,000 after purchasing an additional 27,289 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 10.1% during the second quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 398,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $23,647,000 after purchasing an additional 36,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 343.6% during the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 48,276 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,862,000 after purchasing an additional 37,394 shares during the last quarter. 80.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers, Inc is an industrial auctioneer, which engages in the sale of equipment to on-site and online bidders. It operates through the following segments: Auctions and Marketplaces, Ritchie Bros. Financial Services and Mascus. The Auctions and Marketplaces segment consists of live on site auctions, online auctions and marketplaces, and brokerage service.

