RiverFront Investment Group LLC Has $8.14 Million Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

RiverFront Investment Group LLC cut its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) by 55.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 55,998 shares of the company’s stock after selling 68,986 shares during the quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $8,143,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the third quarter worth about $39,000. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 153.9% during the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 424 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000.

Get iShares S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVE traded up $1.42 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $151.71. The company had a trading volume of 6,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 823,106. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $152.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $149.97. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $124.03 and a 1-year high of $155.49.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Recommended Story: Cost of Debt

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.